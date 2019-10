Hawks young star Trae Young, like Steph Curry, has the range to drain shots from all over the court.

His range knows no bounds, and that makes hm extremely difficult to guard.

He showed that during Thursday’s game against the Pistons, when he drew a foul in the act of shooting a three-pointer — yet still drained it anyway. Not only that, he made sure to let the Pistons know about it by doing push-ups on the court afterward.

Strong flex, Trae.