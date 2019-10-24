TV host Erin Dolan 'pissed' about Patriots fan that tried to kiss her during interview

Some fans simply need to learn how to act before, during and after games.

It’s almost as if they believe they can treat players, opposing fans and media members however they want at or around a stadium. Sure, alcohol and whatever else often plays a role, but there’s still no excuse for acting like a clown.

One particular Patriots fans did exactly that before Monday’s game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium, when he tried to kiss TV host Erin Dolan during an interview. She, understandably, shooed him away, handling it well, but did admit she was “pissed” about it.

Some assume being on camera is glamorous. Sometimes it’s not. I laughed off this fan trying to kiss me at MNF, but I was PISSED! I’m not the first broadcaster to experience this & I won’t be the last, unfortunately. I truly love what I do, but this field can test you. pic.twitter.com/4kjTDqzd4G — Erin Kate Dolan (@erinkatedolan) October 23, 2019

We’re glad that fan went viral for acting like an idiot, so hopefully others can learn from his mistake.