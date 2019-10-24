Promoted

Will Ferrell, Magic Johnson go nuts dancing at LAFC game (Video)

Will Ferrell, Magic Johnson go nuts dancing at LAFC game (Video)

October 24, 2019

Two of Los Angeles’ biggest celebrities were in attendance at the most anticipated MLS game of all time, and understandably so.

El Trafico — also known as the Los Angeles derby — has treated fans to plenty of high-scoring affairs and entertaining finishes. Thursday’s match was exactly that, but it had an even higher intensity than it usually does, with a trip to the Western Conference Finals on the line.

The match did not disappoint, with Los Angeles FC finally beating the Los Angeles Galaxy for the first time, 5-3. Also, neither did the fans for that matter, as comedian Will Ferrell (a part-owner of LAFC) and Lakers legend Magic Johnson went nuts dancing in celebration during the game.

Gotta love it.

