Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday October 25

5:00am: Ultimate Legends 11 ($12.99 Fite.tv)

6:30am: OneFC: Dawn of Valor Prelims (Facebook/Twitter)

8:30am: OneFC: Dawn of Valor (OneFC App)

1:30pm: Daniele Scardina vs. Ilias Achergui/Domenico Valentino vs. Francesco Patera (DAZN)

4:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

4:00pm: Gonzalez vs. Stevenson Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

6:45pm: Bellator 231 Prelims (Bellator.com/Bellator App)

8:00pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

8:00pm: CES MMA 59 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00pm: Bellator 231 (Paramount Network/DAZN)

10:00pm: John Karl Sosa vs. Mauricio Pintor (Telemundo)

10:00pm: Kendo Castaneda vs. Stan Martyniouk/Gilberto Mendoza vs. Oscar Vasquez (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: Friday Night Fights (UFC Fight Pass)

Saturday October 26

5:00am: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)

8:00am: UFC Fight Night: Askren vs. Maia (ESPN+)

8:00am: FairFight 10 ($4.99 Fite.tv)

11:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

11:00am: Glory 70 Prelims (YouTube)

12:00pm: Senshi: Professional Fight Night (FREE Fite.tv)

12:00pm: Professional Fighting Championship 14 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

1:00pm: Glory 70 Superfight Series (UFC Fight Pass)

2:00pm: Josh Taylor vs. Regis Prograis/David Prince vs. Dereck Chisora (DAZN)

2:00pm: Cage Warriors 106 (UFC Fight Pass)

3:00pm: Glory 70 (UFC Fight Pass)

3:30pm: Enfusion 89 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

6:00pm: Fight To Win 129 (FloGrappling)

6:30pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

7:00pm: V3 Fights 76 (FloCombat)

7:00pm: Stand Up Warriors 24 ($12.99 Fite.tv)

7:15pm: Bellator 232 Prelims (DAZN)

7:30pm: International Martial Arts Festival (ESPN3)

9:00pm: Erickson Lubin vs. Nathaniel Gallimore/Adrian Granados vs. Robert Easter Jr. (Showtime)

10:00pm: Joet Gonzalez vs. Shakur Stevenson/Antonio Nieves vs. Joshua Greer Jr. (ESPN+)

10:00pm: Bellator 232 (DAZN)

Sunday October 27

5:00pm: Fury Fighting Championships 38 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man doing pushups and drinking in high-velocity areas for roughly 20-straight hours of fights on Saturday.

1. Josh Taylor vs. Regis Prograis/David Prince vs. Dereck Chisora: The World Boxing Super Series wraps up at 140lbs!

2. Bellator 232: Rory vs. Lima II. I have no goddamned idea what Rory is going to show up, but unfortunately for him, I have a pretty good read on which Lima is showing up.

3. UFC Fight Night: Askren vs. Maia: Basically a one-fight card, but that one fight will be going on just about the time everyone is waking up.

4. Joet Gonzalez vs. Shakur Stevenson/Antonio Nieves vs. Joshua Greer Jr.: Welp, no more cans for Shakur. It’s getting real now, Gonzalez has concrete in his gloves. Not the Margarito way, either.

5. Glory 70: Unfortunately Cedric Doumbe had to pull out, which led to my worst goddamned enemy, the interim title.

6. OneFC: Dawn of Valor: OneFC debut of the man himself, John goddamned Lineker.

7. Fight To Win 129: Ever-rare champion vs. champion bout as bantamweight champ Catherine Perret battles with flyweight queenpin Talita Alencar.

8. Erickson Lubin vs. Nathaniel Gallimore/Adrian Granados vs. Robert Easter Jr.: This is basically a televised rehab/rebound sting for Lubin and Easter, who both suffered their first career loss between a year and two years ago, and are read to re-enter the world title conversation again.

9. Enfusion 89: Strong offering from Enfusion, which is the first time I’ve said that in many months.

t10. Bellator 231: This is all A-sides. With the exception of the main event of no one wanted, then we have Phil Davis, Ed Ruth, Bec Rawlings, Jake Hager, and Kevin Ferguson Jr. fighting absolute nobodies. Pitiful matchmaking.

t10. International Martial Arts Festival: Any martial arts on ESPN is a big deal, even though it’s only ESPN3.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Alexi Serepisos (40-14) vs. Taiki Naito (29-8) [OneFC: Dawn of Valor]

4. Strawweight Bout: Federico Roma (64-4-1) vs. Wang Junguang (23-3-1) [OneFC: Dawn of Valor]

3. Middleweight Bout: Donovan Wisse (13-1) vs. Jason Wilnis (31-9-1) [Glory 70]

2. Glory Interim Welterweight Championship: Murthel Groenhart (67-24-3) vs. Troy Jones (13-1) [Glory 70]

1. OneFC Kickboxing Lightweight World Championship: Regian Eersel (c) (19-4) vs. Nieky Holzken (92-15) [OneFC: Dawn of Valor]

BOXING

5. WBO NABO/WBC Continental Americas Bantamweight Championships: Joshua Greer Jr. (c) (21-1-1) vs. Antonio Nieves (19-2-2) [Top Rank on ESPN]

4. WBC World Minimumweight Championship: Chayaphon Moonsri (c) (53-0) vs. Simpiwe Konkco (19-5)

3. Lightweight Bout: Lee Selby (27-2) vs. Ricky Burns (43-7-1) [Matchroom Boxing on DAZN]

2. Vacant WBO World Featherweight Championship: Joet Gonzalez (23-0) vbs. Shakur Stevenson (12-0) [Top Rank on ESPN]

1. World Boxing Super Series Finals/WBA Super World Junior Welterweight Championship/IBF World Junior Welterweight Championship: Josh Taylor (c) (15-0) vs. Regis Prograis (c) (24-0) [World Boxing Super Series]

MMA

5. Lightweight Bout: Michael Johnson (19-14) vs. Stevie Ray (22-9) [UFC Fight Night: Askren vs. Maia]

4. OneFC Welterweight Championship: Zebaztian Kadestam (c) (12-4) vs. Kiamrian Abbasov (21-4) [OneFC: Dawn of Valor]

3. Bantamweight Bout: John Lineker (31-9) vs. Muin Gafurov (16-2) [OneFC: Dawn of Valor]

2. Welterweight Bout: Ben Askren (19-1) vs. Demian Maia (27-9) [UFC Fight Night: Askren vs. Maia]

1. Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix Finals/Bellator Welterweight Championship: Rory MacDonald (c) (21-5-1) vs. Douglas Lima (31-7) [Bellator 232]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Black Belt Masters Middleweight Championship: Andre Maneco Leite vs. Mark Vives [Fight To Win 129]

4. 180lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Dante Leon vs. Isaque Bahinese [Fight To Win 129]

3. Lightweight Bout: Bill Algeo vs. Phillipe Nover [RISE Invitational 8]

2. RISE Featherweight Championship: Frank Rosenthal (c) vs. Benjamin Tapia [RISE Invitational 8]

1. Champion vs. Champion Bout: Catherine Perret vs. Talita Alencar [Fight To Win 129]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man home and refreshed after a long weekend down south attempts to continue his success despite suffering from awful seafood withdrawal.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Josh Taylor vs. Regis Prograis

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Catherine Perret vs. Talita Alencar

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Dereck Chisora over David Price

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Matchroom Boxing/World Boxing Super Series

Upset of the Week: Stevie Ray over Michael Johnson

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Douglas Lima vs. Rory MacDonald