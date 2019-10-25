Alex Morgan announces pregnancy

United States women’s soccer star Alex Morgan of San Dimas, CA announced on Wednesday that she is pregnant. According to the Associated Press, Morgan, and her husband, Servando Carrasco, a midfielder for the LA Galaxy, will be expecting a baby girl sometime in 2020.

Morgan’s 2019 soccer season has already been very memorable. In July, she won her second career FIFA Women’s World Cup, as the United States defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in Lyon, France. In the tournament, Morgan scored six goals. Five of the goals came in the United States’ opening game, a 13-0 romp over Thailand on June 11 in Reims, France. The other goal Morgan scored at the 2019 Women’s World Cup was a game winning goal in the semi-final against England, a 2-1 United States victory on July 2 in Lyon.

It will now be interesting to see if Morgan will attempt to win her second career Olympic gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Morgan previously won Olympic gold for the United States at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

CONCACAF qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will take place in January or February. The top two teams from the tournament qualify for the Olympic Games. So far Japan, Brazil, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Great Britain and Sweden have qualified.

Carrasco, a native of Coronado, CA, was eliminated from the 2019 Major League Soccer Playoffs on Thursday. Carlos Vela and Valentin Adama Diomande each scored twice as Los Angeles FC beat the LA Galaxy 5-3 in one of two Western Conference semifinals over the last two days. The other match took place in Seattle on Wednesday as the Sounders beat Real Salt Lake 2-0.

In the Eastern Conference, Toronto FC upset New York City FC 2-1 on Wednesday thanks to two road goals by Alejandro Pozuelo. Then on Thursday, Atlanta United FC beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0.

The Western Conference Final will be on October 29 at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles between the Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles FC. The Eastern Conference Final will take place on October 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta between Toronto FC and Atlanta United FC, the defending MLS Cup champions.