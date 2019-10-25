Brock Lesnar Wreaks Havoc Against Rey Mysterio's Family On 'Friday Night SmackDown'

Brock Lesnar has once again wreaked havoc against Rey Mysterio’s family. The current WWE champion was supposed to have a face-to-face with title challenger Cain Velasquez in the middle of the ring on the October 25 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, but that did not happen.

Instead, Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman appeared on the Titantron. When the camera panned back, Brock was shown with Rey’s son Dominic. Dominic was beaten and bruised, obviously suggesting that Lesnar had mauled him backstage.

Rey and Cain ran backstage to help and when SmackDown returned from commercial, they were shown checking on Dominic in the trainer’s room. But Brock wasn’t finished yet and stormed into the room, where he laid waste to everyone in his path.

Velasquez and Lesnar will go one-on-one at Crown Jewel for the WWE Championship on Thursday, October 31. MMA fans will recall that it was Cain who handed Brock a championship loss and walked away with the UFC Championship in 2010.