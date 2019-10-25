Full 'Friday Night SmackDown' Preview On FS1 (10/25): Brock Lesnar, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, More

The October 25 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will air on FS1, due to the program being preempted on FOX by the baseball World Series. This is the final SmackDown before Crown Jewel on October 31 and WWE is bringing in the big guns for the program.

Only two matches have been announced thus far, which is not uncommon for a regular weekly show. Most of the hype surrounding the blue brand on October 25 has to do with in-ring segments, which WWE is infamous for delivering on a consistent basis.

WWE’s preview of the show is as follows:

-Nikki Cross versus Mandy Rose

-The New Day versus Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

-Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair to appear on Miz TV

-WWE champion Brock Lesnar comes face-to-face with Crown Jewel challenger Cain Velasquez

Cross is currently moving up the ladder on SmackDown. Nikki earned a title shot at Bayley’s SmackDown Women’s Championship, but that match will not come at Crown Jewel as women are not allowed to perform in the ring in Saudi Arabia.

The match between Ziggler, Roode and The New Day is being done to put over The Largest Tag Team Turmoil Match in history, which will take place at Crown Jewel. That match will crown the World Cup winner for Best Tag Team in the World.

Hogan and Flair are appearing on Miz TV due to the massive match between their respective teams at Crown Jewel. Hogan’s team will be captained by Roman Reigns and Flair’s team will be captained by Randy Orton.

Lesnar will face a tough challenge when he works Velazquez at Crown Jewel and the two men will be in the center of the ring on Friday Night SmackDown. Cain recently signed a multi-year agreement with WWE, which means that his match with Brock is only the first shot in a career that could potentially see him become the world champion.