Kyrie Irving booed mercilessly by Knicks fans during game (Video)

Kyrie Irving played in his first regular-season game at Barclays Center on Friday, and Knicks fans made sure to invade the arena, in hopes of spoiling the party.

Irving dropped 50 points in his first game with the Nets — a loss to the Timberwolves — on Wednesday night, and Knicks fans did all they could to get in his head and try to throw him off his game on Friday.

They did that by booing the hell out of him, numerous times during the game. Knicks fans especially let him hear it at the free-throw line, when they showered him with boos.

The Nets may be drawing all the headlines, having landed Kyrie and Kevin Durant, but Knicks fans are still a major force that makes their presence felt in and around NYC.