Look: Zlatan Ibrahimovic grabs crotch to silence heckling LAFC fan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the best strikers to have ever played the game, but soccer fans may unfortunately have seen him play his final minutes on Thursday night.

And, not only that, he’s been drawing some criticism for the way he handled himself walking off the pitch at Bank of America Stadium.

Ibra scored a goal in the 5-3 loss, and he also made some beautiful passes setting up his teammates as well. However, he also grabbed his crotch to fire back at a heckling fan in the stands as he was walking off the pitch.

Zlatan has a last goodbye for a heckling LAFC fan, the Marshawn Lynch memorial crotch grab pic.twitter.com/2Z1Y2aSbsw — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 25, 2019

It felt like Ibra’s final minutes in the MLS, and it’s tough to see him go out like that, as he’s a legend with such a storied career.