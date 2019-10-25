Matchroom Boxing/World Boxing Super Series on DAZN Picks

World Boxing Super Series Finals/WBA Super World Junior Welterweight Championship/IBF World Junior Welterweight Championship: Josh Taylor (c) (15-0) vs. Regis Prograis (c) (24-0)

Luke Irwin: This is going to be excellent. I expect a back-and-forth with slick counters from both, and both guys giving all they’ve got. However, as talented and slick as Taylor is, he just doesn’t have the raw talent and tools as Prograis, and this feels like a coronation of the inevitable. Prograis via UD.

Heavyweight Bout: David Price (25-6) vs. Dereck Chisora (31-9)

Luke: It seems like every few years, Price strings together a few wins and he gets a gentle momentum, and every single time he steps up to a higher level, he falls face-down, usually literally. Chisora via R6 TKO.

EBU European Cruiserweight Championship: Yves Ngabu (c) (20-0) vs. Lawrence Okolie (13-0)

Luke: Hell of a tilt here, featuring maybe two top-ten cruiserweights. I’m happy this made the broadcast because cruiserweight needs all the help and new, fresh talent it can get. It really is the black sheep of boxing divisions, and especially with Usyk moving up, 200 needs new blood. ANYWHO, both men have a cabinet full of secondary titles, with Okolie possessing the Commonwealth, BBBofC, and WBA Continental strap. He’s looking to add to it, and you have to think the winner is in line for a world title shot. Okolie’s dance sheet has much better partners on it, and at 6’5″, he had ungodly reach for a cruiserweight and the talent to use it. Okolie via R6 TKO.

Lightweight Bout: Lee Selby (27-2) vs. Ricky Burns (43-7-1)

Luke: Burns is an absolute dog. Tough as nails, scrappy, and will fight to the death. The problem is, Selby is a younger, quicker, sharper, fresher dog. He’s a more-skilled younger version of Burns. Selby via UD.