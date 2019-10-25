NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Hoops Manifesto

By October 25, 2019

Oct 24, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker (17) in the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee (vs Houston)

30 points, 11-17 FG, 6-11 FT, 2 3PTs, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

It only took Giannis 28 minutes to post this line (he fouled out).

 

