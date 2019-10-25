The Livest Dog at UFC Boston: Frank Camacho

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Frank Camacho

Opponent: Beneil Dariush

Odds: +153 (bet $100 to win $153)

You only need to look as far as Camacho’s last fight to find a reason to pick him here. Earlier in his career he got a reputation for being a brawler who gets into ugly fights. Perhaps the ugliest was Damien Brown, which was an absolute back and forth war.

In his last fight, his style changed completely. He used superior movement and great shot selection in order to pick apart Nick Hein. The power was still there when he needed it, but he no longer relied on it, which made it all the more successful.

If you add in the fact that Dariush has been KO’d by tough strikers in two of his last four bouts, it makes it easier to pull the trigger on a Camacho bet.







Record: 11-23

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-615

Return on Investment: -18%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

