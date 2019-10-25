Top Rank on ESPN: Gonzalez vs. Stevenson Picks

Vacant WBO World Featherweight Championship: Joet Gonzalez (23-0) vbs. Shakur Stevenson (12-0)

Luke Irwin: It’s vacant because Oscar Valdez didn’t want to face his mandatory, which was Shakur, so he moved up a weight class. Coward! Sad! Joet puts guys down. Not TKOs, but KOs, and a lot. He won’t with Shakur, but he’ll go for it. I’ll even say he’ll get a flash knockdown out of it, but Shakur rebounds and pours it on late. Stevenson via UD.

WBO NABO/WBC Continental Americas Bantamweight Championships: Joshua Greer Jr. (c) (21-1-1) vs. Antonio Nieves (19-2-2)

Luke: Nieves is the next logical step for Greer, a hard-nosed title challenger, a solid gatekeeper that should test Greer, but ultimately fall. Greer Jr. via UD.

NABF Women’s Junior Lightweight Championship: Mikaela Mayer (c) (11-0) vs. Alejandra Soledad Zamora (7-3)

Luke: Next step toward a world title shot for Mayer. Mayer via UD.