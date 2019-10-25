Tyson Fury On Ignoring Pleas to Work WWE 'Crown Jewel': 'It Was My Time To Do This'

Boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will face WWE Superstar Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel on Thursday, October 31. The two titans will square off in a match that came as a result of a war of words on Monday Night Raw, as well as social media.

Fury recently appeared on Good Morning Britain, where he talked about the event. Tyson has never wrestled before and he revealed during the interview that he was advised not to take the match. His agent and father both told him it was a bad idea.

So why did the champ insist on taking the match at Crown Jewel?

“I believe in this life, you’ve only got your own judgement and I believe it was my time to do this. I’ve been thinking about it for quite a number of years…I thought it was a good time to get involved.”

Related WWE Hall Of Fame Duo To Present Title Belts To First AEW Tag Team Champs

Fury also talked about doing it for his son, who is a big WWE fan. Hall of Famer Goldberg’s first return to WWE was done for the same reasons, as his son was in the spotlight during the legend’s entire run.

Fury spoke about his son and the two getting backstage at SmackDown.

“My son’s a massive fan and when I got the opportunity, I thought you know what, I’m gonna be the best dad forever if I can take him and he can see all the wrestling guys. We went to Los Angeles to the premiere on FOX and got backstage and we saw all the old timers and new timers, so it was absolutely fantastic.”

Fury’s match with Strowman comes on the same night when another outsider, former UFC champion Cain Velasquez, faces Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. Both Fury and Velasquez are bringing additional spotlight to a Crown Jewel event that is typically mired in controversy, due to WWE’s ongoing business relationship with the government of Saudi Arabia.