UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Flyweights: Oct 25/19

By October 25, 2019

By: |

Jun 29, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Jussier Formiga (red gloves) fights Joseph Benavidez (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Flyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Henry Cejudo 471
2 2 2 Joseph Benavidez 181
3 3 3 Jussier Formiga 134
4 5 4 Deiveson Figueiredo 103
5 6 11 Matt Schnell 90
6 7 5 Alexandre Pantoja 80.5
7 8 7 Brandon Moreno 63.5
8 9 13 Alex Perez 52.5
9 10 10 Tim Elliott 36.5
10 11 16 Mark De La Rosa 21.5
11 12 9 Rogerio Bontorin 14.5
12 13 8 Kai Kara-France 13.5
13 14 12 Jordan Espinosa 4.5
14 15 Jenel Lausa 3.5
15 NR 14 Askar Askarov 0
15 16 Elias Garcia 0
15 16 Raulian Paiva 0
15 NR Tyson Nam 0

Check back Monday for our women’s featherweight/bantamweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

 

MMA Manifesto

