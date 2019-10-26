MMA Manifesto

Mar 2, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Robbie Lawler (red gloves) and Ben Askren (blue gloves) during UFC 235 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Askren Career Earnings

 

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 235 – Mar 2/19 – W (Lawler) – $353,500 ($200,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 239 – Jul 6/19 – L (Masvidal) – $213,500 ($210,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Askren – Oct 26/19 – L (Maia) – $263,500 ($210,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Career Earnings: $830,500

 

