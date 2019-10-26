Duke bravely goes for it all with jump pass for the win against UNC, fails miserably on it (Video)

Duke and UNC battled it out in an epic interstate rivalry matchup on Saturday, and it ended up being the best game of the day.

There’s no love lost when the two ACC rivals square off on the football field — or the basketball court, for that matter — so games between the two are always entertaining.

Saturday’s showdown had an epic finish, with the Blue Devils having first-and-goal on the Tar Heels’ two-yard line, trailing, 20-17. For some reason, they decided to attempt a jump pass thrown by a running back, and yeah, it went as bad as anyone could’ve predicted.

Duke quarterback Quentin Harris handed the ball off to running back Deon Jackson, whose jump pass got picked off in the end zone.

14 SECONDS LEFT.

UP 3.@TARHEELFOOTBALL INTERCEPTS THE JUMP PASS TO BEAT DUKE AND WIN THE VICTORY BELL. pic.twitter.com/f9hhBBD23Y — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) October 26, 2019

What a finish.