James Harden slams ball, hilariously drills himself in face (Video)

Rockets superstar James Harden is nearly unstoppable on the offensive end of the floor — when he stays out of his own way, that is.

Harden can beat opponents off the dribble and score in the paint — taking the ball all the way to the rim and finishing. He also has a vicious stepback move, and can drain three-pointers with ease.

His game is built to draw tons of fouls as well, but when he didn’t get a call in Saturday’s game against the Pelicans, he let the officials know about it. Harden slammed the ball in frustration, but unfortunately for him, it drilled him right in the face.

James Harden smacks the ball in frustration and it bounces back and hits him in the face. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/8NMRH0hLRn — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) October 27, 2019

Welp, that one backfired.