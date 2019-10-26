Linus Ullmark records third career NHL shutout

Linus Ullmark of Lugnvik, Sweden recorded his third career shutout for the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Ullmark made 41 saves as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI.

In the Sabres win, Ullmark made 12 saves in the first period, eight saves in the second period and 21 saves in the third period. This was the second time in Ullmark’s career that he made a minimum of 40 saves in recording a shutout. On December 22, 2018, Ullmark made 40 saves in a 3-0 Sabres win over the Anaheim Ducks. Ullmark’s other career shutout came on October 13, 2018 in a 3-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Ullmark now has a record of three wins, one regulation loss and one loss in extra time in five games for the Sabres in 2019-20. He now has a goals against average of 2.56 and a save percentage of .932. Of the 190 shots he has seen, Ullmark has made 177 saves and only given up 13 goals.

This was the Sabres’ third shutout so far this season, which could come as a surprise to many, as the Sabres have had a difficult time keeping the puck out of their net in recent years. Carter Hutton already has two shutouts in 2019-20, as he has blanked the Dallas Stars 4-0 on October 14 and the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 on October 17. In the Sabres three goal win over the Kings, Hutton made a remarkable total of 47 saves, setting the Sabres franchise record of most number of saves in collecting a shutout.

Meanwhile in the Sabres win over the Red Wings on Friday, Buffalo got a game winning goal by defenseman Jake McCabe of Eau Claire, WI at 11:40 of the second period which put the Sabres up 1-0 at the time. Then in the third period, Sam Reinhart scored a key insurance marker only 1:15 in. Jack Eichel of Chelmsford, MA, notched two assists for the Sabres.

Buffalo is currently leading the Atlantic Division with a record of nine wins, two regulation losses and one loss in extra time for 19 points. There is no doubt that Ralph Krueger is making a difference in his first season as Sabres head coach.