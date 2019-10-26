NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Karl-Anthony Towns

Hoops Manifesto

By October 26, 2019

By: |

Oct 25, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) goes up for a dunk while being fouled by Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams (2) in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night's NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.

 

Karl-Anthony Towns – Minnesota (vs Charlotte)

37 points, 13-18 FG, 7-13 FT, 4 3PTs, 15 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks

If the Wolves are going to make any noise this season, they’ll need many more performances like this from KAT.

 

