Ravens 5-2 at the Bye...so far, so good

Any Ravens fan (and probably every coach on the Ravens staff) would have taken 5-2 going into the Bye back in July and August.

Things feel good right now in Baltimore, a town with a long football heritage. Nobody is questioning coach John Harbaugh about anything except how far does he think his team can go in 2019. Quite a different vibe from exactly a year ago…

Ryan Mink of the team’s official website gave this short but telling snapshot of what this team edition is really all about moving forward:

“Seven games in, the Ravens are 5-2 and we have a fairly good idea of what this team is about.

“Of course, much will change due to injuries and other factors and the Ravens will need to continue to improve if they’re going to finish the season as strong as they started it and make the playoffs.

“But here’s what we know as of now, with the Ravens heading into their bye:

The offensive “revolution” is happening