SJSU WR Bailey Gaither makes catch of the year against Army (Video)

There have been some spectacular catches in college football this year, but the best one of them all may have come on Saturday, when an under-the-radar pass-catcher made an unbelievable grab for a touchdown.

San Jose State-Army may not have been one of the more critically-acclaimed games of the day, but Spartans receiver Bailey Gaither dazzled on arguably the play of the year.

It happened when Gaither was battling with a defensive back in the end zone and he reached behind the defensive back, tapped the ball to himself then hauled it in while falling down for the touchdown.

Bailey Gaither from San Jose State with arguably the catch of the year!!!! 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/0CGEk7IXbQ — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) October 26, 2019

What a play.