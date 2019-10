Touchdowns and Tangents breaks down more NFL trade deals and rumors.

Kenny and Pete get into a heated discussion on the legacy of Jim Brown and media’s criticism of black males.

There is also some great breakdown on College Football’s news including injuries to Tua. Mahomes injury and adjacent QB controversies must get addressed.

Plus, how did the Pats break another move and did MNF bully Sam Darnold?

listen to the Touchdowns and Tangents podcast on touchdownsantangents.com every week.