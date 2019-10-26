NHL

Watch: Best Of OT And Shootouts - Week 3

By October 26, 2019

By:

The Maple Leafs celebrate an OT win vs. the rival Bruins but lose on a Gustav Nyquist penalty shot goal in the extra frame a few days later.

