Deshaun Watson kicked in eye, uses magicianlike skills to throw game-winning TD (Video)

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson showed just how great he is during Sunday’s game against the Raiders — especially when it mattered most.

Watson saw his team trailing, 24-20, when he took them down the field on an impressive drive late in the fourth quarter, with the Texans converting multiple third downs.

Not only that, he capped it off with a miraculous play on first-and-goal from the nine-yard line. At first, it appeared Watson was going to be sacked, but he shook off a would-be tackler, kept the play alive and threw a dart for the game-winning touchdown pass.

Check out the craziest part of the play, though. Watson actually got kicked in the eye on the play, so he put his hand over it, then threw the pass. Amazing.