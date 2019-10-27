Draymond Green admits Warriors 'f---ing suck' right now

The Golden State Warriors have won the Western Conference the past five seasons, but they sure don’t appear to be on track to do it again this season.

Golden State is off to an 0-2 start, getting outscored 261-214.

And it’s not just like the breaks haven’t gone their way, as they got absolutely dominated by the Thunder, falling behind 70-37 at the half.

They’ve been bad, and if you ask Draymond Green, he’ll tell you as much.

“We f—ing suck right now,” Green said after Sunday’s loss.

Well, he’s not wrong.