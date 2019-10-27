Full WWE 'Monday Night Raw Preview' (10/28): Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Ricochet, More

WWE has released a preview of the upcoming October 28 edition of Monday Night Raw. The event takes place live from The Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri and is the final Raw before Crown Jewel.

Not surprisingly, much of the content from the red brand this week will focus on Crown Jewel, which will stream live on the WWE Network on Thursday, October 31.

WWE’s preview of the show is as follows:

-Ricochet versus Drew McIntyre

-Rusev and Lana to appear in Jerry Lawler’s King’s Court

-Becky Lynch versus Kairi Sane

-Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair to appear

-Seth Rollins versus Erick Rowan in a Falls Count Anywhere Match

Ricochet is competing on Team Hogan at Crown Jewel, while McIntyre is on Team Flair. This match will obviously tie-in to that bout, which features five Superstars on each team.

Rusev and Lana are in the midst of an infidelity storyline that also involves Bobby Lashley. The King’s Court segment will likely advance that angle, which will lead to Crown Jewel, where Rusev will be on Team Hogan and Lashley will be on Team Flair.

Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch will square off against WWE Women’s Tag Team champion Kairi Sane, in what is being billed as a matchup of champions. Both Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will appear on the program, in another effort to hype Crown Jewel.

Universal champion Seth Rollins will face off against Erick Rowan in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Seth is on his way to Crown Jewel as well, where he will defend his title against The Fiend, Bray Wyatt. Rowan was a member of The Wyatt Family at one time of course, but it does appear that the two men no longer have an association. But that doesn’t mean that Wyatt won’t make his presence felt when this match takes place on October 28.