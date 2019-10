ESPN really set Sam Darnold up when they aired the “Mic’d Up” audio of him saying he was “seeing ghosts” during the 33-0 beatdown by the Patriots on Monday night, and he may never live it down.

The Jaguars made sure to remind him about it before Sunday’s game — at least the mascot did, that is. Jaxson de Ville did his best to get in Darnold’s head by standing atop a platform at TIAA Bank Field, wearing a ghost costume, before the game.

The Jags mascot with A+ trolling of Sam Darnold. (📸: @Jaguarmaven) pic.twitter.com/wBR0sFWOaq — Stadium (@Stadium) October 27, 2019

Jaxson really is a savage, yeesh.