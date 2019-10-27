Look: Nationals' World Series flasher gets banned for life by MLB

Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole was in the zone in the seventh inning of Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night, when two female Nationals fans tried to distract him by flashing their breasts behind home plate in the middle of the TV broadcast (which you can watch here).

It was quite distracting indeed, as MLB fans all saw it, and took to social media to talk about what they saw.

As for Cole, though, he wasn’t fazed, as he completed the seventh inning, and gave up only one earned run in the outing.

Back to the flashers: One of them has been identified as Instagram model Julia Rose. She admitted she was one of the notorious flashers, and not only that, Rose also shared a letter from Major League Baseball — banning her for life from attending future games.

“It’s all fun and games until MLB bans you for life,” Rose added on Twitter.

Rose probably isn’t all that upset about the ban, as she’s not really a huge sports fan, and still accomplished her goal of getting five seconds of game.