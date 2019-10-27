Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Robert Gsellman

Now that the 2019 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Robert Gsellman.

Player Review: Robert Gsellman

2019 Stats: 52 Appearances, 63.2 Innings Pitched, 2-3 Won-Loss Record, 4.66 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 1 Save, 4 Blown Saves, 7 Holds, 60:23 K:BB Ratio

Story: After spending the 2018 season in the bullpen, Robert Gsellman returned to relief work in 2019. The year was a weird one for Gsellman, who struggled with consistency pretty much all season. Gsellman was great in some months and awful in others, and the startling thing was that Gsellman’s home road splits were stark. In 23 appearances at Citi Field, Gsellman pitched to an ERA of 8.51 and opponents batted .347 against him, while road games saw Gsellman work to a 2.29 ERA and held the opposition to a .201 average. Gsellman’s season came to an early end in late August when he went down with a triceps injury.

Grade: C

Gsellman wasn’t the worst offender in the Mets’ bullpen, but his struggles didn’t exactly help a unit that was among the league’s worst.

Contract Status: Arbitration Eligible (First Time)

Odds of Returning: 100%

2020 Role: Middle Reliever

Gsellman will be back for the Mets, and the good news for them is that his issues should be relatively easy to fix. The home/road splits were the worst thing about Gsellman a year ago, and if the Mets can fix that he should be a valuable member of their bullpen once again.

Check back soon as our Player Review Series continues with a look at infielder Luis Guillorme!