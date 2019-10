Monday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern



Boxing

PBC Countdown: Brian Castano vs. Wale Omotoso — FS1, 7 p.m.

PBC Fight Camp: Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz (Part 1) — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

The B1G Trip: Nebraska Basketball in Italy (Part 1) — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

The B1G Trip: Nebraska Basketball in Italy (Part 2) — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

All Access with Carolina Basketball — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

The B1G Trip: Nebraska Basketball in Italy (Part 3) — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Lubbock Christian at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

BTN Live: Women’s Basketball Preview Special — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

All Access with Notre Dame Women’s Basketball — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Liberty at Virginia — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football

BTN Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Coordinators’ Corner — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Golf

East Lake Cup, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

Men’s and Women’s Stroke Play — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Swing Expedition with Chris Como: Jason Carbone — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Annika Sorenstam-Short Game — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 244 Countdown: Masvidal vs. Diaz — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight: World Series — MLB Network, noon

Path to the Championship: World Series Games 3-5 — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Seaver — FS1, 11 p.m.

One Crazy Night in Baseball — FS1, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR 120: Martinsville — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

NASCAR America: Monday — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at New York — NBC Sports Chicago/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit — Fox Sports Indiana/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto — Fox Sports Florida/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston — Fox Sports Oklahoma/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio — NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Northwest/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento — Altitude/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Warmup — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Monday Night Football, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers — ESPN/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Monday Night Football Pregame — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Endgame — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Arizona at Buffalo — NHL Network/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Arizona Plus/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver — ESPN+/Fox Sports Florida/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, noon

Ice Time — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Florida at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

FIFA U-17 World Cup

Group E, Estádio Kléber Andrade, Vitoria, Espírito Santo, Brazil

Spain vs. Argentina — FS2/Telemundo, 3:50 p.m.

Tajikistan vs. Cameroon — Fox Soccer Plus, 6:50 p.m.

Group F, Estádio Bezerrão, Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil

Solomon Islands vs. Italy — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:50 p.m.

Paraguay vs. Mexico — FS2/Telemundo, 6:50 p.m.

Turkish SuperLig

Basakehir vs. Trabzonspor AS — beIN Sports, 12:55 p.m.

La Liga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 4:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Viva la liga! — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 6:59 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Best of SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter with Keith Olbermann and Hannah Storm — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Jerry Hairston, Jr. — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:15 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

WTA Finals, Shenzhen Bay Sports Center, Shenzhen, Communist China

Singles Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m.

Center Court: ATP Tour (Paris Masters)/WTA Finals — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.