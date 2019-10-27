MLB

Nationals fans taunt President Donald Trump with 'lock him up!' chants during game (Video)

Nationals fans taunt President Donald Trump with 'lock him up!' chants during game (Video)

MLB

Nationals fans taunt President Donald Trump with 'lock him up!' chants during game (Video)

By October 27, 2019

By: |

President Donald Trump attended Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night, and Nationals fans are probably wishing he didn’t.

It was speculated that Trump would throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game, yet for some reason, that honor was given to Chef Jose Andres, which seemed a bit bizarre.

Still, Trump stayed true to his word and attended the game at Nationals Park, and he was shown on the videoboard at one point.

Nationals fans weren’t thrilled about him being there, though, so they chanted the following when he was shown:

“Lock him up!” they yelled.

Yeesh. That was a cold reception for POTUS.

Stream Live Sports with ESPN+ for $4.99 per Month!

Sign up for ESPN+ and Stream Live Sports! Advertisement

MLB, Nationals, Promoted

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MLB
Home