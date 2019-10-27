Odell Beckham Jr. shows off flashy Halloween cleats for Patriots game (Photos)

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been known to sport some sweet kicks to show off his fashion sense, but also complement his flashy play on the field.

OBJ has been spotted at New York Fashion Week in the past, and he knows a thing or two about how to match up outfits.

He’s also rocked some pretty sweet custom kicks warming up on the field before games, and that’s exactly what he did on Sunday, in his best attempt to show some love for Halloween. Check out these orange, Halloween-themed cleats he rocked warming up on the field before Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Awesome.