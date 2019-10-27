Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. shows off flashy Halloween cleats for Patriots game (Photos)

Odell Beckham Jr. shows off flashy Halloween cleats for Patriots game (Photos)

Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. shows off flashy Halloween cleats for Patriots game (Photos)

By October 27, 2019

By: |

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been known to sport some sweet kicks to show off his fashion sense, but also complement his flashy play on the field.

OBJ has been spotted at New York Fashion Week in the past, and he knows a thing or two about how to match up outfits.

He’s also rocked some pretty sweet custom kicks warming up on the field before games, and that’s exactly what he did on Sunday, in his best attempt to show some love for Halloween. Check out these orange, Halloween-themed cleats he rocked warming up on the field before Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Awesome.

Stream Live Sports with ESPN+ for $4.99 per Month!

Sign up for ESPN+ and Stream Live Sports! Advertisement

Browns, NFL, Promoted

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Browns
Home