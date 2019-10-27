MMA Manifesto

UFC 244: Masvidal vs Diaz Fight Card

UFC 244: Masvidal vs Diaz Fight Card

MMA Manifesto

UFC 244: Masvidal vs Diaz Fight Card

By October 27, 2019

By: |

UFC 244: Masvidal vs Diaz
Nov 2, 2019
Madison Square Garden
New York City, New York

 

UFC 244: Masvidal vs Diaz Fight Card

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

10,129 –  solid from top to bottom

UFC PPV cards range between 13,300-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,300

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights (five rounds):
Jorge Masvidal   (34-13,  #8 ranked welterweight) vs Nate Diaz   (20-11, #31 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:
Kelvin Gastelum   (15-4, 1 NC, #3 ranked middleweight) vs Darren Till  (17-2-1, #4 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:
Stephen Thompson   (14-4-1, #15 ranked welterweight) vs Vicente Luque   (17-6-1, #13 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:
Derrick Lewis   (21-7, 1 NC, #7 ranked heavyweight) vs Blagoy Ivanov   (18-2, 1 NC, #18 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:
Kevin Lee   (17-5, #7 ranked lightweight) vs Gregor Gillespie   (13-0, #14 ranked lightweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN2 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:
Corey Anderson   (12-4, #9 ranked light heavyweight) vs Johnny Walker  (17-3, #13 ranked light heavyweight)

Featherweights:
Shane Burgos   (12-1, #25 ranked featherweight) vs  Makwan Amirkhani   (15-3, #23 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:
Brad Tavares   (17-5, #10 ranked middleweight) vs Edmen Shahbazyan   (10-0, #24 ranked middleweight)

Heavyweights:
Andrei Arlovski    (28-18, 2 NC, #19 ranked heavyweight) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik   (8-0, #24 ranked heavyweight)

 

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights:
Jennifer Maia   (17-5-1, #13 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Katlyn Chookagian   (12-2, #4 ranked women’s flyweight)

Welterweights:
Lyman Good   (20-5, 1 NC, #53 ranked welterweight) vs Chance Rencountre   (14-3, #67 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:
Julio Arce   (16-3, #38 ranked featherweight) vs Hakeem Dawodu   (10-1-1, #34 ranked featherweight)

 

Betting Odds:


UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz odds - BestFightOdds

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

Stream Live Sports with ESPN+ for $4.99 per Month!

Sign up for ESPN+ and Stream Live Sports! Advertisement

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home