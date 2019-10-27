UFC 244: Masvidal vs Diaz
Nov 2, 2019
Madison Square Garden
New York City, New York
UFC 244: Masvidal vs Diaz Fight Card
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
10,129 – solid from top to bottom
UFC PPV cards range between 13,300-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,300
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)
Welterweights (five rounds):
Jorge Masvidal (34-13, #8 ranked welterweight) vs Nate Diaz (20-11, #31 ranked welterweight)
Middleweights:
Kelvin Gastelum (15-4, 1 NC, #3 ranked middleweight) vs Darren Till (17-2-1, #4 ranked middleweight)
Welterweights:
Stephen Thompson (14-4-1, #15 ranked welterweight) vs Vicente Luque (17-6-1, #13 ranked welterweight)
Heavyweights:
Derrick Lewis (21-7, 1 NC, #7 ranked heavyweight) vs Blagoy Ivanov (18-2, 1 NC, #18 ranked heavyweight)
Lightweights:
Kevin Lee (17-5, #7 ranked lightweight) vs Gregor Gillespie (13-0, #14 ranked lightweight)
Prelims (ESPN2 – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Light Heavyweights:
Corey Anderson (12-4, #9 ranked light heavyweight) vs Johnny Walker (17-3, #13 ranked light heavyweight)
Featherweights:
Shane Burgos (12-1, #25 ranked featherweight) vs Makwan Amirkhani (15-3, #23 ranked featherweight)
Middleweights:
Brad Tavares (17-5, #10 ranked middleweight) vs Edmen Shahbazyan (10-0, #24 ranked middleweight)
Heavyweights:
Andrei Arlovski (28-18, 2 NC, #19 ranked heavyweight) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (8-0, #24 ranked heavyweight)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)
Women’s Flyweights:
Jennifer Maia (17-5-1, #13 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Katlyn Chookagian (12-2, #4 ranked women’s flyweight)
Welterweights:
Lyman Good (20-5, 1 NC, #53 ranked welterweight) vs Chance Rencountre (14-3, #67 ranked welterweight)
Featherweights:
Julio Arce (16-3, #38 ranked featherweight) vs Hakeem Dawodu (10-1-1, #34 ranked featherweight)
Betting Odds:
