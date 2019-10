Notre Dame hasn’t won a title since NBC began broadcasting games since 1991, and fans continue to blame that Curse of the Peacock as to why.

It’s ridiculous when anyone sits down and thinks about it rationally, as a TV deal surely hasn’t been the reason why the team hasn’t recruited as well in recent decades, and quarterback play hasn’t been great.

Still, Irish fans continue to blame the curse for their woes, as this cartoon shows.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]