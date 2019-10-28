AEW Announces Location For The First 'Dynamite' Of 2020

If New Year’s Day is anything to go by when it comes to All Elite Wrestling, then perhaps there has been a new tradition set.

Since the groundbreaking announcement of AEW, the world of pro wrestling has been turned upside down. From the success of the company to sell out events, the brand that Cody Rhodes built is gearing towards the end of what has been an incredible year.

The first year of All Elite Wrestling will come full circle when the company returns to Jacksonville for Dynamite.

Earlier today, AEW announced that they will return to Daily’s Place on January 1st, 2020 for the first episode of the year for the hit show. Fans certainly remember Cody and the Young Bucks choosing New Year’s Day to make the game changing announcement of the birth of AEW. So it makes sense for the full circle moment in terms of the date and location.

We are coming home!#AEWDynamite will be back in Jacksonville, FL on New Years Day!

We are coming home! #AEWDynamite will be back in Jacksonville, FL on New Years Day! Wed Jan 1st | Daily's Place | 2020 Tickets start at $20 and go on sale this Friday, Nov 1st Noon/11c

Additionally, Daily’s Place served host to the Fight For The Fallen event back in July. The event helped raise $150,000 for the victims of gun violence.

The show is advertised as a “Homecoming Edition,” meaning fans will be in for what looks to be an unforgettable show. No further details have been released as of this writing; however the events from next week’s Full Gear PPV will indeed set the tone for what is to come.

Fans have enjoyed seeing the emergence of familiar faces such as PAC, Jake Hager, Shawn Spears and Jon Moxley. They have certainly contributed to AEW’s success and popularity. But it goes without saying that the AEW talent roster has went above and beyond to create their own stamp in the company’s history.

Since All Out, AEW has crowned its inaugural World and Women’s Champions in Chris Jericho and Riho. The first AEW World Tag Team Champions will be decided on Wednesday, October 30 in the Tag Team Tournament Finals. The fan favorite So Cal Uncensored will be taking on the Lucha Bros on Dynamite for the gold.