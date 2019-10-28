Cardinals acquire Kenyan Drake from Dolphins

Kenyan Drake is headed out West after getting traded from Miami to Arizona.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the deal on Monday. The Cardinals are sending a conditional 2020 draft pick to the Dolphins in exchange for Drake.

Trade: Arizona has reached agreement in principle to trade a conditional 2020 draft pick to Miami for RB Kenyan Drake, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2019

With both of Arizona’s top running backs dealing with injuries, Drake is expected to see a lot of work right out of the gate with his new team. His first game in a Cardinals uniform could come as early as Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Drake, 25, was recently passed on Miami’s depth chart by third-year man Mark Walton, which understandably led to the Dolphins trading him. He’s also in the final year of his rookie contract.

Drake’s short stint with the Dolphins didn’t produce eye-popping numbers, but he had his moments. Obviously, his game-winning touchdown in the Miracle in Miami will go down in history:

This deal doesn’t necessarily move the needle for the 3-4-1 Cardinals, but it will be interesting to see how Drake performs as the lead back on a team that runs the ball way more than the Dolphins have this season.