Fighters of the Week

1. Josh Taylor: In front of a home crowd, Josh Taylor reached the top of the mountain, defeating Regis Prograis in a slight upset to win the 140lb World Boxing Super Series, unifying the WBA and IBF titles, and taking home a shiny Ali trophy for his efforts. Up next? Jose Carlos Ramirez for all the marbles at junior welterweight? Please?? Scotland Forever!

2. Douglas Lima: It took nearly three long years, but alas, Douglas Lima is back on top of the Bellator welterweight division, winning the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix and avenging his previous loss to Rory MacDonald, becoming the champ for the third time. The fight itself was hellaciously boring, and MacDonald, as he is now, seemed like he wanted to be literally anywhere else on Earth and Lima was fighting not to lose to this incredibly bored former terminator again. Do they run it back a third time? Hopefully not. I no longer have any interest in seeing Rory MacDonald fight, which is something I cannot believe is coming out of my fingers.

3. Shakur Stevenson: Shakur wins his first world championship, and is the first male boxer from the 2016 Olympics to become a world champ.

4. Demian Maia: In an absolute virtuoso performance, Maia outstruck, outgrappled, and outwitted Ben Askren before putting him out in the third round in Singapore, early Saturday morning. What a career Maia has put together. He may be the best fighter in UFC history to have never won a title.

5. Chayaphon Moonsri: Make that 54-0 for the WBC World Minimumweight champion, sending his latest challenger, Simpiwe Konkco to the mat in the seventh before cruising to a wide decision and defended his title yet again.

6. Wilfredo Mendez: In other minimumweight news, the WBO version was defended, as well, as Mendez stopped Alex Aragon Vega, great name, in seven rounds in Puerto Rico on Saturday.

7. Kiamrian Abbasov: Is the new OneFC Welterweight champion, after a unanimous decision over Zebaztian Kadestam in the main event of OneFC: Dawn of Valor.

8. Regian Eersel: Once again held off a late-charging Nieky Holzken in a very similar contest to their previous one for the OneFC Kickboxing Lightweight championship.

9. Murthel Groenhart: Unfortunately, we didn’t get to see Groenhart-Cedric Doumbe matchup when Doumbe had to withdraw, but Murthel made goddamned sure that fight was going to happen, starching Troy Jones in the main event to claim the nonsensical interim championship and slotting himself against Doumbe for sure.

10. Talita Alencar: It was a thin split-decision, but Alencar, the F2W flyweight champ, defeated Catherine Perrett, the bantamweight champ, in the main event of Fight To Win 129.

11. Robert Easter Jr./Erickson Lubin: Lumping them both in together, because it was essentially a doubleheader rehab fight for both on Showtime, and they both coasted to decision wins.

12. Lawrence Okolie: In an absolute chore to watch, Okolie took the EBU European championship off of Yves Ngabu on the loaded Matchroom/WBSS card.

13. Frank Mir: In the rematch absolutely no one wanted, Mir defeated Roy Nelson for the second time, again by unanimous decision, but this time, in the Bellator cage in the main event of Bellator 231.

14. Stevie Ray: In the biggest upset of the weekend, Ray squeaked out a decision over Michael Johnson in the co-main of the UFC Singapore card.

15. Ryan Burnett: Unfortunately, the former world bantamweight champion has had to retire due to back injuries after a fantastic, but far too brief career.