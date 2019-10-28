Jets trade Leonard Williams to Giants

Leonard Williams has been traded from the Jets, but he gets to stay in the Big Apple as a member of the Giants.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the deal between the two New York teams on Monday. The Giants are getting Williams in exchange for a third-round pick this year and a fifth-rounder next year.
The fifth-round pick acquired by the Jets could potentially a become a fourth-rounder if Leonard, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, signs an extension with the Giants before next season.
As ESPN’s Rich Cimini pointed out not long after the deal was reported, the Jets actually made out pretty good given the situation:
Takeaway on the Leonard Williams trade: It had to be done. The Jets had no interest in re-investing big money into five sack-a-year player. If Williams had walked as a free agent, they would’ve received a 2021 compensatory pick. So now they get a 2020 third rounder and a 2021 fifth rounder from the Giants.
As for the Giants, trading for Williams is a little bit of a head-scratcher. He’s obviously got potential at such a young age (25), but the former No. 6 overall pick hasn’t quite lived up to expectations. Plus, the Giants already have a couple of talented young players along the interior of the defensive line in B.J. Hill and Dexter Lawrence, both of which the team invested high draft picks in.
