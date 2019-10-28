Leonard Fournette hilariously roasts Blake Bortles hanging out with young fan (Video)

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette may no longer play with Blake Bortles, but that sure didn’t stop him from poking some fun at his former teammate on Monday — out of nowhere.

Fournette played catch with a young fan before Sunday’s game against the Jets, which the Jags won quite easily. That was a great gesture, but the way he teased the video kind of wasn’t, as he snuck in an unnecessary jab at Bortles.

Check out the caption that went along with the video — in which Fournette compared the young boy’s throwing skills to Bortles’.

Happy to play throw and catch with my brother Blake bortles 😂😂😂😂 thank for playing with me tho kid appreciate you https://t.co/veNaOLKLpb — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) October 28, 2019

That’s a bit cold, if we’re being honest. Sure, it was funny, but Bortles is long gone, and it’s not like he ever threw Fournette under the bus, so the Jaguars running back didn’t need to do that to him.