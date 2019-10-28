Now that the 2019 season is over, Minor League Mondays will take a look at each of the New York Mets’ minor league affiliates over the next several weeks. This series will take a look at each affiliate’s season highlights, top prospects, interesting promotions, and more. We continue our climb up the minor league ladder today with a look at the Brooklyn Cyclones of the New York-Penn League.

Minor League Mondays Affiliate Review: Brooklyn Cyclones

2019 Record: 43-32, First Place in the New York-Penn League’s McNamara Division, Won League Championship

Story: Of all the Mets’ minor league affiliates, the Brooklyn Cyclones were by far the most successful. Led by former Met Edgardo Alfonzo, the Cyclones edged out the Hudson Valley Renegades to win their division and earn a trip to the playoffs. The Cyclones survived the Renegades in a three game series to get to the championship round, where they topped the Lowell Spinners to claim their first New York-Penn League title since 2001.

Top Promotion: Brooklyn embraced Italian heritage on Saturday, August 18, when the Cyclones hosted Italian Heritage Night at MCU Park. The first 2,000 fans in attendance received a Rocky Balboa bobblehead and there were various other tributes to Italian culture throughout the day.

Top Prospects:

RHP Mitch Ragan: Ragan, the Mets’ 15th round pick in 2019 out of Creighton, had a very impressive professional debut. In 15 appearances for the Cyclones, including three starts, Ragan went 3-2 with a 3.09 ERA and compiled an outstanding 31:3 strikeout to walk ratio.

SS Branden Fryman: Fryman, the Mets’ 21st round pick in 2019 out of Samford, did nothing but hit in his time with the Cyclones. Over 13 games with Brooklyn, Fryman batted .356 with four steals in just 45 at bats. Fryman is the son of former big league third baseman Travis Fryman, who played 13 years in the majors with Detroit and Cleveland.

RHP Jared Biddy: Biddy, who the Mets signed as a minor league free agent out of Southeastern Louisiana in 2019, made a strong impression in his first professional season. In 18 appearances for the Cyclones, Biddy went 4-0 with a 0.96 ERA, striking out 34 batters and walking only three in 31.1 innings pitched.

Check back next week as our Affiliate Review Series continues to climb the ladder with a look at the Columbia Fireflies of the South Atlantic League!