NXT's Jordan Myles Speaks Out Against Vince McMahon And Triple H For Shirt Design

A controversial story has developed as NXT breakout star Jordan Myles sent out a tweet calling out WWE for a t shirt design that he claims is racist.

Myles brought the t shirt design to attention to everyone on Twitter by posting a photo of it with the caption saying:

“I will keep posting this till my voice is heard. I’m not sorry for anything I say or do. Representation is important. If this is @VinceMcMahon and @Triple H “vision” of me then this is a slap in the face to EVERY African American performer, fan and supporter.”

According to a report from ProWrestling.com, Myles claims that officials told him the shirt was supposed to be based off of The Rolling Stones logo.

However, Myles took the shirt design as a representation of blackface, which has been considered to be highly offensive.

Ever since Myles made this known to people, he has received an outpour of support from his fans.

As a form of protest for the shirt being made, Myles encouraged everyone to turn their photos on Twitter from color to black and white. He used the hashtag “For The Culture” and wrote:

“Protest by turning your photos black and white on Twitter. And use the hashtag #For The Culture.”

WWE commented on the situation and sent out this statement concerning Myles claim about the design.

“Albert Hardie Jr. (aka Jordan Myles) approved this t-shirt for sale. As always, we work collaboratively with all of our performers to develop logos and merchandise designs and get their input and approval before proceeding. This was the same process with Albert, and we responded swiftly once he later requested that the logo/t-shirt be redesigned. No t-shirts were sold.”

Jordan Myles fka ACH, recently signed a developmental contract with WWE this past February and would compete in the NXT Breakout Tournament. He would go on to win the tournament by defeating BOA, Angel Garza and Crimson Grimes.

As a result of his big tournament win, Myles would get an opportunity to challenge Adam Cole on an episode of NXT for the NXT Championship but would be unsuccessful in winning the title.