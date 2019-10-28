President Trump reacts to being booed by Nationals fans during game

The Nationals may reside in Washington D.C., and they play their games just a few miles from the White House, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the team’s fans support President Donald Trump.
In fact, it’s a bit more of the opposite, as DC may be filled with politicians and those that have served in the military, but it’s also a very liberal city, similar to New York.
As such, when Trump attempted Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night, he was met by chants of “lock him up!”.
It wasn’t the type of warm reception some expected he’d get at the big game, but he still took it in stride and laughed it off. Here’s how he reacted to the chants.
Trump is used to the criticism by now, so it was nothing new to him.
