The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Stevie Ray +200 over Michael Johnson
Notable New Champions:
- OneFC Welterweight Champion: Kiamrian Abbasov
- WBA Super World Junior Welterweight Champion: Josh Taylor
- Glory Interim Welterweight Champion: Murthel Groenhart
- Bellator Welterweight Champion: Douglas Lima
- EBU European Cruiserweight Champion: Lawrence Okolie
- BBBofC English Junior Bantamweight Champion: Marcel Braithwaite
- WBO World Featherweight Champion: Shakur Stevenson
- Fight To Win Black Belt Masters Middleweight Champion: Andre Maneco Leite
- Enfusion Women’s World 57kg Champion: Cristina Morales
- Enfusion World 95kg Champion: Moises Baute
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- Ben’s My Friend: Is not what Dana White has to be thinking right about now. THEY TRADED THE BEST FIGHTER IN THE WORLD FOR BEN ASKREN. And he’s literally been rendered unconscious in his last two fights. Now, there’s no shame in getting KO’d by Jorge Masvidal, or choked out by Demian Maia, they’re two of the best to ever do those, respectively, and Askren could probably still defeat 80% of the division with ease, but when you trade a prime Joe Montana, you expect to get more than a Joe Flacco for him.
- 3-Time, 3-Time, 3-Time!: It took nearly three long years, but alas, Douglas Lima is back on top of the Bellator welterweight division, winning the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix and avenging his previous loss to Rory MacDonald, becoming the champ for the third time. The fight itself was hellaciously boring, and MacDonald, as he is now, seemed like he wanted to be literally anywhere else on Earth and Lima was fighting not to lose to this incredibly bored former terminator again. Do they run it back a third time? Hopefully not. I no longer have any interest in seeing Rory MacDonald fight, which is something I cannot believe is coming out of my
mouthfingers.
- Scotland Forever!: In front of a home crowd, Josh Taylor reached the top of the mountain, defeating Regis Prograis in a slight upset to win the 140lb World Boxing Super Series, unifying the WBA and IBF titles, and taking home a shiny Ali trophy for his efforts. Up next? Jose Carlos Ramirez for all the marbles at junior welterweight? Please??
