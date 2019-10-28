UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Feather/Bantamweights: Oct 28/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Amanda Nunes
|459
|2
|2
|2
|Germaine de Randamie
|148.5
|3
|3
|4
|Holly Holm
|76.5
|4
|4
|10
|Marion Reneau
|66.5
|5
|5
|7
|Raquel Pennington
|58
|6
|6
|3
|Ketlen Vieira
|52.5
|7
|7
|15
|Nicco Montano
|49.5
|8
|8
|6
|Aspen Ladd
|43.5
|9
|15
|Megan Anderson
|41
|10
|19
|12
|Lina Lansberg
|40.5
|11
|17
|Sarah Moras
|40
|12
|9
|5
|Julianna Pena
|39.5
|13
|11
|9
|Irene Aldana
|39
|14
|10
|13
|Macy Chiasson
|34.5
|15
|12
|Bea Malecki
|25
|16
|13
|8
|Yana Kunitskaya
|24.5
|17
|14
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|22
|18
|15
|Felicia Spencer
|18
|19
|23
|14
|Bethe Correia
|13.5
|20
|18
|16
|Sijara Eubanks
|11
|21
|20
|Julia Avila
|5
|21
|20
|Leah Letson
|5
|23
|22
|Talita Bernardo
|4.5
|24
|23
|Gina Mazany
|4
|25
|25
|Duda Santana
|0
|25
|NR
|Liana Jouja
|0
|25
|25
|Pannie Kianzad
|0
|25
|25
|Tonya Evinger
|0
|25
|NR
|Vanessa Melo
|0
|25
|NR
|Zarah Fairn dos Santos
|0
Check back Friday for our women’s flyweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
