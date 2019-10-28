Your Morning Dump... Where we celebrate Jae Crowder's success and Kyrie Irving's failure

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Morant put the clamps on Kyrie 🔒 pic.twitter.com/1CuOpprI3o — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 28, 2019

Since there’s very little news on the Celtics front, I’m going indulge my petty side and bathe in some Kyrie Irving and Nets’ failure this morning.

Jae Crowder’s buzzer-beater propelled Memphis to a 134-133 OT victory last night over the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets had a chance to win this one in regulation but Ja Morant smothered Irving.

I’m sure Irving’s leadership will keep the Nets marching forward.

We know the Celtics own Memphis’ 1st round pick (top 6 protected), but what are the odds this win comes back to bite us in the ass?

