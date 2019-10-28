NBA

Your Morning Dump... Where we celebrate Jae Crowder's success and Kyrie Irving's failure

Your Morning Dump... Where we celebrate Jae Crowder's success and Kyrie Irving's failure

Red's Army

Your Morning Dump... Where we celebrate Jae Crowder's success and Kyrie Irving's failure

By October 28, 2019

By: |

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Since there’s very little news on the Celtics front, I’m going indulge my petty side and bathe in some Kyrie Irving and Nets’ failure this morning.

Jae Crowder’s buzzer-beater propelled Memphis to a 134-133 OT victory last night over the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets had a chance to win this one in regulation but Ja Morant smothered Irving.

I’m sure Irving’s leadership will keep the Nets marching forward.

We know the Celtics own Memphis’ 1st round pick (top 6 protected), but what are the odds this win comes back to bite us in the ass?

The rest of the links

The Athletic: What the early season stats tell us about this team

Globe – Tacko working hard to show he’s more than a novelty act

Herald – Celtics young guys play an early role

Stream Live Sports with ESPN+ for $4.99 per Month!

Sign up for ESPN+ and Stream Live Sports! Advertisement

, , NBA, Red's Army, Red's Army NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More NBA
Home