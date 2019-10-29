Arizona Coyotes and Vancouver Canucks exceeding expectations to start 2019-20 NHL regular season

There has been a lot of talk to start the 2019-20 National Hockey League regular season about the outstanding play of the Edmonton Oilers. At the start of the season they were given a 0% chance by Las Vegas odds makers to win the Stanley Cup, but remarkably find themselves first in the Pacific Division with 17 points.

Two teams from the Pacific Division that cannot be overlooked for their outstanding play are the Arizona Coyotes and Vancouver Canucks. The Coyotes and Canucks are currently tied for third place in the division with identical records of seven wins, three regulation losses and one loss in extra time for 15 points.

On Monday, the Coyotes and Canucks both came away with victories on the only two games on the NHL’s slate. The Coyotes went into Buffalo and upset the Sabres 3-2 in a shootout, while the Canucks beat the Florida Panthers with ease 7-2.

In the Coyotes win over the Sabres, right winger Conor Garland of Scituate, MA led the team in scoring with two points as he notched one goal and one assist. The other Coyotes goal scorer was Carl Soderberg. Meanwhile, Darcy Kuemper made 22 saves for his fifth win of the season.

What the Coyotes were able to achieve in coming away with the victory on Monday was significant when you consider the fact that was the first Sabres home loss this season. With the point, Buffalo has the most points in the NHL with 20.

Meanwhile at Rogers Arena, the Canucks scored five first period goals en route to their five goal win. The Canucks have been ordinary on the road, but have been very difficult to play against at home as they have a record of four wins and an extra time loss.

In the Canucks win over the Sabres, Alexander Edler and Elias Pettersson each had three points to lead the team in scoring. They both had three helpers. J.T. Miller of East Palestine, OH scored twice, while Josh Leivo had one goal and one assist, and Micheal Ferland had two assists.

Pettersson leads the Canucks with 14 points (three goals and 11 assists), while Nick Schmaltz of Madison, WI leads the Coyotes with 11 points (four goals and seven assists). The Coyotes next play host to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, while the Canucks next play in Los Angeles against the Kings on Wednesday.