Bengals bench Andy Dalton in favor of rookie

Andy Dalton is going to hopefully forget the day he turned 32.
On the same day the longtime Bengals quarterback celebrated a birthday, he was benched in favor of rookie backup Ryan Finley, the team announced Tuesday:
Bengals coach Zac Taylor later told reporters that the decision to swap Finley for Dalton was his:
Dalton was successful in his first five seasons with the Bengals, but the past couple have been difficult, to say the least:
Through eight games this season, Dalton has thrown eight interceptions to just nine touchdowns, not to mention the Bengals are still winless with him at the helm. While the play at the quarterback position hasn’t been the only reason for Cincinnati’s woes, it seemed like it was time to shake things up.
This doesn’t necessarily mean Dalton’s time with the Bengals is up, but it’s a pretty good indication that it might be. And with the trade deadline here, there’s been talk of moving Dalton, but we’ll see what happens.
