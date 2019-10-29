Clyde Drexler, Hakeem Olajuwon throw out first pitch before World Series Game 6 (Video)

The Astros enlisted the help of two of Houston’s biggest sports stars before Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night, in hopes of firing the team up before the potential title-clinching showdown.

Minute Maid Park was filled with fans that were both hopeful and nervous, so the Astros brought out Rockets legends Clyde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon to throw out the first pitch.

Olajuwon did the honor, and, well he missed badly. The ball sailed a few feet away from home plate, and wasn’t really even close.

H-TOWN!@HoustonRockets legends Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler threw out the first pitch for World Series Game 6! pic.twitter.com/8zmEvpPzEy — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 30, 2019

In The Dream’s defense, Jose Altuve probably would’ve swung at the pitch.