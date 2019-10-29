John Smoltz perfectly mimics Cris Collinsworth, slides into shot before game (Video)

MLB play-by-play guru John Smoltz isn’t only one of the most effective pitchers to ever take the mound, having won multiple titles, but he’s also a great analyst.

Smoltz calls games in the booth for FOX, alongside Joe Buck, and the two do an excellent job of educating viewers. Like, for example, when he predicted that Stephen Strasburg would throw a fastball on his first pitch of the game to George Springer, who would tee off on it. Sure enough, that’s exactly what happened, and Springer doubled off the wall.

Before that, though, he pulled a Cris Collinsworth — sliding into a shot to break the game down during the pregame broadcast.

Might be my first time noticing it, but we got ourselves a Collinsworth Slide tonight pic.twitter.com/zqE5RyEqxy — Devan Fink (@DevanFink) October 30, 2019

Collinsworth is still the best at it, but that was a solid attempt by Smoltz.